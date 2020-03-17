Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School eighth grade students spent the morning on Friday, March 13, collecting and loading food donations for Badger Prairie Needs Network.
The students, part of the eighth grade Latinx Group, collected donations from their peers throughout the week and organized them Friday to be taken to BPNN. The students decided to do a food drive after discussing the needs in the community, co-leader Stacie Wagner told the Press.
Editor's note: It is not usually Unified Newspaper Group policy to run photos of students without names, but because of extreme circumstances where the district has been ordered to close schools by the state and the county as COVID-19 cases continue to spread, names were asked for but not received by the time this story published.