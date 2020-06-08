What is one person’s trash is another person’s welcome gift.
A plank from the original set of bleachers at Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School became a gift Wednesday, May 27, for Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner, whose school will move into that building in the fall.
BRMS principal Alan Buss and CKCS director Rick Kisting presented the plank, which was from when the building was first built in the early 1990’s.
That plank featured welcome messages from BRMS and CKCS staff to Sugar Creek, as the schools will shift locations for the fall of 2020 when the new high school opens. Sugar Creek will take over the building from BRMS and CKCS, which will be moving up to the old high school site.
Brunner, who was a founding member of the building, then-Verona Area Middle School when it opened in 1992, thanked the BRMS and CKCS staff for the “kind welcome” in an email to Sugar Creek staff.
“When it was built in the early 1990s, the Verona Area Middle School was one of the preeminent middle schools anywhere, and the Fitchburg and Verona community was so proud of this school and its staff,” he wrote. “We are moving into a good place.”