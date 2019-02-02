Nate Campbell recalls “jumping up and down” in his Badger Ridge Middle School classroom after he got the phone call.
A Verona Area Education Foundation representative had told Campbell his request was one of 17 teacher grants the foundation would fund this school year, offering $730 for him to take some of his students in the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) to a regional conference later this year.
“It’s been beyond my wildest dreams, the amount of support we’ve gotten from VAEF as well as the administration,” Campbell told the Press. “It’s very amazing to me and very humbling to me to see that type of support.”
VAEF is giving out $8,348.96 this year for projects that range from yoga equipment for a daily “mindfulness activity” in a New Century School classroom to bringing in a performing group for Latin American students at Verona Area High School. The total is a jump from last year, when the grants were just over $6,000, and almost triple a few years ago, with just under $3,000 given out in 2015.
The foundation pays for the grants through its fundraising, including the annual craft fair each fall at Badger Ridge Middle School. It’s totaled more than $100,000 since 1992, giving out more than 300 grants, according to a 2018 email from Verona Area School District public information officer Kelly Kloepping.
VAEF board president Errin Welty said the grant process is rewarding for foundation leaders.
“We’re really excited every year by the diversity and array of grants we get,” she said. “We almost always get a good cross section of all of the schools.”
This year, that “cross section” included all but three of the district’s schools.
Teachers are appreciative of the opportunity to fund something in their classroom that, for many, will be used long into the future. Glacier Edge third-grade teacher Kayleen DeWerd, who was awarded $200 for her “Meeting Sensory Needs” grant, wrote in an email that the stress relief balls and pedal machine she focused will help “get learners’ energy out while continuing to work on their task, thus improving concentration.”
“I was so excited when I heard that I was awarded grant money, because these tools will be useful to my students this year as well as for years to come,” she wrote. “Having learners be able to use calming, organizing and energy releasing tools (is) incredibly beneficial.”
For many, it’s a big deal simply to know there are people in the community supporting their efforts. Sugar Creek Elementary School Two Way Immersion teacher Lisette Venegas, whose grant got “voice pods” for every classroom at her school that allow students to record in a quiet space without distractions, said she was “so excited” to find out her project received the money.
“There’s so much funding that gets lost every year, the fact that we still have an organization that wants to help teachers and students, it means a lot to us,” Venegas said. “It makes us able to do things that are not possible on our own.”
Supply shelf
Nearly half the funding will help fill up closets and classrooms.
More than $3,500 covered requests from teachers for supplies for specific classes, items to help keep students focused or to help with specific core subjects.
That’s what Verona Area International School special education teacher Sarah Greenlaw requested and received, with new fraction strips that will help fractions become “tangible” for students during math instruction, she said.
“The difference it made to help kids conceptualize it and see it, when you’re talking about a whole and then that strip can be divided into thirds and fourths,” she said. “I’m just super excited about these little things because they make such a difference.”
For Andrew Larson, who teaches the History of Rock and Roll in American Culture class at Verona Area High School, the grant will help add something tangible, as well. He’s using the money to purchase headphones and turntables that will allow students to listen to records in class.
“They’re so into their iPads,” Larson said. “We have a good window into the future, but sometimes when you’re teaching a history class it’s good to show them the past, too.”
Some of the supplies might also help kids pay a bit more attention in class, or at least that’s the goal. New Century School teacher Jennifer Klawiter received $450 for her “Calm Your Mind” grant, through which she purchased yoga blocks and mats to help teach her students mindfulness every day.
“Teaching mindfulness is so important so children are in a place to welcome learning and stay in the moment,” Klawiter wrote in her grant application. “I am hoping for more calm and focused kids ready to learn.”
Trips and visits
Some of the larger grants will help fund trips to and out of Verona.
Later this spring, the Madison Capoeira group will visit Verona Area High School Latin Studies students.
They’ll be here because of a VAEF grant awarded to Latin America Area Studies teacher A.J. Simonini to fund their performance, which he said will allow more than 90 students to “experience the culture first-hand.”
“I had been thinking about some of the different ways to infuse Latin American culture into the class through hands-on learning and performances,” Simonini wrote in an email. “I am glad that we can actually bring the dance group to VAHS.
“We learn about Capoeira in our culture unit, but being able to watch first-hand will provide a learning experience that only reading or watching on video cannot provide.”
Another $730 will get some students out of the classroom, as Campbell takes a group to the regional conference. And when the BRMS teacher found out the conference didn’t have a registration fee, he was able to add a stop to their transportation plan at the You Are Beautiful mural on East Washington Avenue in Madison and have the students do a scavenger hunt.
He hopes the experience can match one from earlier this school year, when he and about 20 students attended a show called “Fun Home” at Forward Theater for a special performance put on for area GSAs.
“Just sitting in the theater and thinking, ‘These kids, who a lot of times feel separate and feel all alone, they’re in a theater surrounded by other kids like them and their allies,” he recalled. “That must feel so powerful for these kids.
“The work that we do with the GSA, I can see it in kids’ faces how appreciative they are to have an opportunity to be the person they are.”