Sugar Creek Elementary might have grown a few times in its 64-year run, but a panel of seven former building educators agreed Saturday, Feb. 29, that one thing never changed at the school.
That’s the warm and welcoming environment given to both staff and families, they said during a discussion at the Farewell to 420 Church Avenue event.
“This building has always been very welcoming,” former educator Pam Conrad said. “I know that when I was a new teacher, I didn’t ask for people to share things with me, they just did.”
The panel discussion comprised Conrad, Pat Wehrley, Pete Christofferson, JoAnn Prehn, Alcia Zweifel, Michelle Matysik and John Borgwardt.
Some of the panelists witnessed seeing their colleagues leave Sugar Creek to staff the other district’s other elementary schools when they opened.
Matysik said when she arrived in 1991, there were more than a thousand students on the Sugar Creek property – which included the original high school building, now torn down – and eight third-grade classrooms. Halfway through the year, that number got cut in half when Country View opened, Matysik added.
“We met at lunch, our third grade group, and shared plans, and then all of a sudden, in the middle of the year, half of the building moved,” she said. “That was pretty remarkable to say goodbye to our friends.”
When Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner asked about dress codes of the past, Borgwardt didn’t hesitate to raise his hand.
Borgwardt recalled starting a trend.
He taught in an classroom without air conditioning and decided on one 95 degree day that he would not be teaching in pants, so he instead decided to wear shorts and his Birkenstocks.
The principal at the time – who had air conditioning in her office – decided to pull him aside to tell him that wasn’t appropriate, but Borgwardt smiled as he recalled who won the debate.
“From that time on, shorts kind of showed up all over the place,” he said.