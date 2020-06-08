A dozen graduating high school seniors have earned the Wisconsin Seal of Biliteracy.
The program at Verona Area High School, which graduated its third class of students this year, requires students to pass a test demonstrating their linguistic capabilities based on state Department of Public Instruction requirements. The district has an additional requirement of showing global/sociocultural competency by completing either a cross-cultural or linguistic immersion experience, or a service learning project.
Verona is one of three school districts in the state that gives out the seal. It adopted and developed the program in 2015.
The students who earned the distinction are: Karen Dayanira Alvidrez-Fonseca, Dominic Deyes, Nataly Garcia-Aleman, Josephine McCartney, Alex Mendez Cacahua, Antonio Mora-Blanco, Beyonce Ramirez, Katherine Sanchez, Audra Sarver, Jorge Soto Aleman, Michelle Soto-Aguilar and Leslie Tlahuel.
Many of the students earning the distinction volunteer to translate the Verona Press’ Spanish-language education newspaper, Corre la Voz.