Sandy Osborn recently stepped down after 15 years of service with the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Columbia-Dane County.
“Thanks to Sandy Osborn, our Dane County community is a healthier place,” Ryan Sheahan, coordinator for the coalition, said in a news release.
Osborn joined the coalition in 2004 and served on the coalition advisory board. There, she helped build the coalition’s network of supporters, in addition to educating the community about the burden of tobacco.
“As a pediatrician in Dane County, her passion for youth gave her a unique perspective within tobacco prevention and helped reduce youth use tobacco rates over the years,” read the news release.