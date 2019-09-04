The third annual day for the dogs, Puptoberfest, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Proceeds from the event are donated to OccuPaws, a non profit organization that places fully trained guide dogs into homes of the visually impaired at no charge. Since its founding, the organization has given away 50 guide dogs.
Last year Puptoberfest raised roughly $11,000 for the organization, Barbara Schultze, president of OccuPaws, said.
“This is obviously our biggest fundraiser,” Schultze said.
Families are encouraged to bring their well behaved, vaccinated dogs for an afternoon of fun. Kids’ activities include a bouncy house, face painting, corn hole and a person who makes balloon animals.
“If we want the adults to stay, we have to give the kids something to do,” Schultze said with a laugh.
Volunteers make food that is available for purchase, including smoked chicken, pulled beef and cookies. There will be live music from the Red Hot Horn Dawgs.
There will be nail trimmings for the pups, in addition to $30 microchipping from Isthmus Vet.