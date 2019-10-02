Lindsey Snow

“Once there was a tree… and she loved a little boy.”
Like the opening line of Shel Silverstein’s ‘The Giving Tree,’ Lindsey (Joseph) Snow’s passion was to enrich the lives of others.
Full of unstoppable energy, Lindsey, 39, was a loving mother, wife, daughter, friend and teacher.
A relentless fighter even in her final days, Lindsey passed away peacefully from breast cancer at her home on Sept. 26, 2019.
She was born on October 17, 1979 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Greg and Karen Joseph. Lindsey and her husband, Bill, and son, Will, have made the Verona area their home since 2006.
She is survived by her husband Bill and son Will, parents Greg and Karen Joseph as well as her brother, Andy Joseph and wife, Kendra. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Leroy and Dorothy Joseph, maternal grandparents Earl and Shirley McKinley and Uncle Michael Joseph.
Ever one to push the boundaries and encourage the dreams in others, Lindsey loved the saying, “If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.”
It’s not an understatement to say that she did more with 39 years, than the common woman could do in twice that.
Heeding her own charge of “suck it up, buttercup,” she brushed aside chemo to finish a half-ironman. Quick to drop everything to follow the pursuits of friends and family, she also made time for her own quests. She was destined to be a school principal and her explorations include a master’s degree and an administrator license. Much like her teaching, her learning never stopped.
Always the first to arrive because she would set things in motion.
Always the last to leave because fun never tires.
Her margaritas were living proof.
Lindsey’s legacy will endure in countless ways. A physical representation – a Crimson King tree – will live in front of Glacier Edge Elementary School, the building in which she shaped countless lives as a multi age teacher. She wanted to plant a tree so her students could see it grow. Just like she took so much pride in seeing her students grow.
As the principal at her school wrote, “we will carry on her passion for learning and teaching with the determination and commitment that she so generously gave each day of her life.”
Beautifully framed by her bouncy curls, Lindsey’s smile will never fade and her ripple – correction, her current – will be endless. The boundless community who were privileged to call her friend are forever woven together in her memory.
A lover of books, Lindsey was particularly fond of a quote from Dr. Seuss…
“You’re off to great places, Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So… get on your way!” Lindsey has found her new mountain and her spirit is on its way.
A "Celebration of Life" will occur at Glacier Edge Elementary School (800 Kimball Lane in Verona, WI) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Visitation with Family at 3:00 p.m. with service to start at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow. All are welcome, including children.