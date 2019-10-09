Jeffry James Schubert, 69, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from Stage IV Lung Cancer.
He was born on February 18, 1950, in Waukesha, the song of William and Eleanor (Schneller) Schubert.
Jeff attended Waukesha West High School, served in the Army National Guard, and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He retired from Cuna Mutual Insurance Society in 2009 after working in International Accounting and Investment departments.
Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, coin collecting, refinishing furniture, and spending time working his land in Baraboo.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Natalie Schubert of Verona; brother, Gary N. Schubert of Oxnard, CA; and niece, Mary Tolle; former wife, Sharon Schubert; cousins, Debby Muehlbauer (Roger) and Sandy Suprak; and close friend, Kristin Klemme; along with his two much loved dogs, Polly and Pippa.
He is preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to thank all of the staff of UW and Meriter hospital for their expert care and everyone at Agrace Hospice for the loving attention they gave Jeff. God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff’s name to Agrace Hospice Care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Fifth Quarter in Verona.
All are welcome.