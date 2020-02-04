Jeanne M. “Margaret” Duppler died on Jan. 30, 2020, in the presence of her family. Margaret was born in Dec. 6, 1929 the daughter of Eugene and Mabel (Hendrickson) Leary. Margaret spent her entire life in the Verona area and married her high school sweetheart Richard. Together they spent 56 years and enjoyed many company trips prior to Richard’s passing in 2004.
After high school Margaret worked for Hills Dept. store before starting their family. Mom worked tirelessly raising their 7 children, always putting their needs ahead of her own. Family was everything to Mom.
Some of her favorite pastimes included, crafting with her lady friends for the church bazaar, providing meals for funerals over the course of many years, baking and gardening. Mom also enjoyed her involvement with the Red Hats, her civic duty as a poll worker for city elections as well as visits with family, friends, and the neighborhood children. It was common to walk into the house and find mom working in the kitchen with the phone in hand. She gave tirelessly of herself.
Margaret is survived by her seven children, Pat (Steve) Vollenweider, Mike (Angela LaBella) Duppler, Greg (Char) Duppler, Jeff Duppler, Mark (Nancy) Duppler, Jim Duppler, Chris (Ann) Duppler; eight grandchildren, Julie (Josh Robertson) Vollenweider, Laura (Joe) Bremer, Jill (Bryan) Clark, Paul (Becky) Duppler, Megan (Scott) Applewick, Andy (Ashley) Duppler, Ben and Nate Duppler; seven great grandchildren, Miles and Lincoln Bremer, Aiden and Emma Clark, Keegan and Brantley Applewick, Jason Duppler; her brother-in-law Donald (Carol) Duppler; as well as several nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings; Dennett Leary, Frances Krajco, and Lenore Wild.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 302 N. Main St., with Rev. Chahm Gahng officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Ryan Funeral home, Verona Chapel, 220 Enterprise Dr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ingleside Manor and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Mom.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Ingleside Activities, Heartland Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
Mom, thanks for always putting us first, give Dad our love. Best parents ever!
