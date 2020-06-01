Janice Lee Eith, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on May 21, 2020 at home following a long illness. She was born in Madison on November 14, 1942 to Carmen and Doris (Johnson) DuVall. She had fond memories of her childhood spent in Goodland Park, before the family moved to McFarland in her 8th grade year. She attended East High School where she was a cheerleader. She married Jerome Eith, on February 9, 1965. They raised their three children in Verona. Janice had two green thumbs, cultivating a large garden as well as beautiful flowers that were the envy of the neighborhood. Janice worked at the Dane County Home for nearly twenty years as a nursing assistant and physical therapy assistant. She loved her elderly patients and treated them like family. From 1984-1997 Janice changed careers, running both Crossroads Inn and McFarland Tavern at various times. She was known to have the cleanest establishment in town and you could usually smell the Clorox in the air! She was an incredible cook, and her lunch specials created a loyal following at the Tavern. Janice’s true passion was her love for her family and many friends. She loved to hostess events and made every occasion special. Everyone was always welcome, and there was always room for one more at the table. She made a point to teach her children compassion for others, always encouraging them to include anyone left out. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm for family, friends and all occasions is a legacy we can all hold tightly to.
She will be greatly missed by her children Kim Klubertanz of McFarland, Melody (John) Link of Hereford, Texas and Mark (Julie) Eith of Verona; grandchildren Daniel Eith, Lindsay (Dan) Gracyalny, Melissa Klubertanz, Shannon Klubertanz, Jacob Link, Zachary Link, Micah Link and Kate Link; two step-grandchildren, Staci (Jeremy) Hefty and Stephanie Coren; three great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; sisters Judy Thatcher and Becky (Jim Wrchota) DuVall, and brother David (Shelley) DuVall; as well as many nieces, nephews and too many friends to count. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Jerome Eith; sister Diane Rice; and son-in-law Jeff Klubertanz.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 18, time and location to be determined. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care Inc. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Agrace for their compassion service, as well as Dr. Steven Cattapan for his years of empathy and care.
Please share your memories of Janice at cremationsocietyofmadison.com