Frederick Joseph Stepper, 89, Verona, formerly of Fennimore, died June 15, 2020 after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by wife Barbara, daughter MaryAnn, father Clifford, mother Emma, and sisters Joan and Judy.
Fred was born at home on the farm in rural Fennimore WI August 26, 1930. He as the son of Clifford and Emma (Schaudt) Stepper. He went to University of Wisconsin, Platteville and was employed with Wisconsin State Highway Commission. He married Barbara Hipenbecker/Hodges on February 6, 1954.
A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he entered military service in 1951 and was discharged in 1953. He was awarded The Korean Service Medal, 3 Bronze Service Stars and The United Nations Service Medal.
Fred enjoyed adventure, traveling, theater, arts, museums, history and family. Fred’s favorite sayings were “I was born in 1930 and every day was always better than the last.”, “It never rains on old Freddie” and “I’m the luckiest guy in the world”.
Fred is survived by his sister Patsy Marish, daughter Debra Heidenriech and son Dan Stepper, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Family burial service is at Prairie Cemetery Fennimore, WI, yet to be determined.
Memorials in honor of Fred will go to DAV — Disabled American Veterans.