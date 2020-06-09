Elizabeth Ann Chapman of Louisville, Kentucky and formerly of Tellico Village, Tennessee and Verona, Wisconsin, passed away on May 31, 2020 in Louisville.
A memorial service will be held later this summer in Wisconsin.
Elizabeth was born in her parent’s farmhouse in rural Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin to Walter and Leona Frye on December 10, 1936. She was the oldest of 3 daughters and a son. She went to school in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin where she graduated valedictorian of her high school class. Growing up, Liz, or Toots as she was known to her friends and family, was a devoted member of the Springdale 4-H club. Working on the farm and her 4-H projects kept her very busy as she sewed her own clothing, enjoyed cooking with her mother, and learned the finer points of raising and showing dairy cattle from her father. She exhibited her hard work every year at the Dane County and Stoughton County Junior Fairs. The highlight of her 4-H career was participating in the Wisconsin State Fair Dress Review that she attended with one of her lifelong friends, Beth Ann (Bilse) Elver. Liz also had a love for music and played piano, saxophone, accordion, and sang in her high school choir.
On July 7th, 1956, after 4 years of going dancing, riding along with her boyfriend on milk routes to collect milk from local farmers and being serenaded in the car to tunes like “Secret Love” and “I Believe” she married Dale Chapman at Springdale Lutheran Church in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Liz worked at Kahl’s Grocery in Mt. Horeb when she was in high school and after graduating, she worked as a secretary for Marschall Dairy Laboratory until 1957 when Dale joined the Air Force and she accompanied him to Wiesbaden, Germany. While in Germany, she worked in the ordering department for the Air Force European Exchange. Liz and Dale took hundreds of slides as they traveled to anywhere their Volkswagen Beetle could carry them during a weekend in Europe. After returning to the states, Liz went back to work for Marschall Dairy Laboratory in 1961.
Her son Kevin was born in 1966 and Kent was born in 1968. Liz was kept busy with the boys and when they were old enough, she made sure they joined the Springdale 4-H club where she played an avid role as a choir director and project leader. She helped the boys with raising rabbits, flowers, vegetables, and dog obedience for their Poodle, Tabu, and Kent’s Shetland Sheepdog, Benji. She also monitored closely their annual creation of their 4-H record books to ensure that all I’s were dotted, and T’s crossed. When her sons started school, she decided to keep an eye on them and began a career as a Teacher’s Aide for the Mt. Horeb School District. She worked at Ridgeview school until 1980 when she transitioned to the Mt. Horeb High School to work in the Library. Liz retired from the school district in 1994, after 23 years of service.
As her sisters surely can confirm, living in households with all men, Liz definitely needed some time to interact with other ladies and so she was very active as a member of Springdale Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School when her sons were of school age, was part of the Esther Circle ladies aid group and organized Vacation Bible School for several summers. She loved to plan birthday and holiday parties, make desserts and cakes, and plan family get-togethers for the 4th of July. She also devoted her musical talents, playing piano and directing many Sunday School Christmas programs, ensuring the kindergartners provided their absolute best rendition of “Away in the Manger.”
In June of 2000, Liz and Dale decided against another cold Wisconsin winter and made a move to Tellico Village in Tennessee. Liz enjoyed working in her flower garden and helping Dale with his bluebird house project on the local golf course. She really loved feeding and watching the songbirds around the house and taking pictures of her beautiful flowers and flowering trees. She enjoyed visits during the summer with her grandchildren, calling it “Grandpa and Grandma Camp.” She spent many an afternoon riding on Dale’s golf cart, watching Dale and the boys golf or checking on bluebirds and counting how many eggs or fledglings were in the bluebird houses.
In 2012, another move was in order and Liz and Dale headed to Louisville, Kentucky to be near Kent and his family. A wonderful assisted living community called Wesley Manor was now home. Watching her grandchildren Carter and Kenna grow up and making new friends was next on her list. She and Dale joined St. Stephen Lutheran church and Liz once again enjoyed hearing Dale sing in the choir on Sundays.
Liz was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1993, but that didn’t slow her down. She always remained optimistic and later in her life as the disease took her mobility, she would often say, “I’m just going to get up out of this chair and walk right over and mix up some brownies!” She loved her chocolate.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Leona Frye of Verona, Wisconsin, and her sister Darlene Groenier of Oregon, Wisconsin.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale Chapman of Louisville, Kentucky, her son Kevin Chapman of San Antonio, Texas, her son Kent Chapman and his wife Tamara of Louisville, Kentucky, her sister Carla Raatz of Middleton, Wisconsin, her brother Charles Frye of Madison, Wisconsin, and her grandchildren, Weston Chapman of San Antonio Texas, Alyssa Holmes of Houston Texas, and Carter and Kenna Chapman of Louisville, Kentucky.
The family of Elizabeth wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those special people that took care of Liz at the Wesley Manor Nursing home these past 4 years. Their caring and patient manner helped make her life more comfortable.
As an expression of sympathy, cards or memorial contributions can be sent c/o Dale Chapman at 5312 Bloomfield Lane, Louisville, KY 40219, or online at the Elizabeth Chapman memorial site: https://www.gofundme.com/f/liz-chapman-memorial