Douglas Anderson

Douglas Raymond Anderson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in rural Verona on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.
Doug was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Caliente, Nevada, to Colleen and Lauris (Swede) Anderson. Raised on the east side of Madison, Doug was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and deployed to Germany as a missile silo engineer. A year later, in 1970, while serving, Doug was wed to Sharon Schmid. His service was cut short after sustaining a serious injury in 1971, and they returned home in 1972 to settle in Verona, Wisconsin.
After returning, he landed what he called “the most interesting job I ever had in my life” at the University of Wisconsin’s Space Science and Engineering Center in Madison, which led him on his career path in computers for the next 44 years of his life.
Doug was always curious, an adventurer and lover of nature. The outpouring of love and support he received while he was alive was a true testament to his nature. The tenderness he exuded in his last weeks of life will always and forever be remembered.
Doug is survived by his wife, Sharon, a brother Mark, sisters Gail and Ruth; and children Jodi, Chuck, Brandi, Andrew, as well as many grandchildren; Ashley, Cameron, Mason, Garison, Tyler, Lucas, Norah, Satori and Hendrix, along with two great grandchildren, Kaybrie and Sedona. He was proceeded in death by his mother Colleen, father Swede, brother David, father in-law Robert Schmid, and grandson Zachary Jenkins.
Doug chose not to have a funeral or visitation which defines his spirit and his personal beliefs. Instead, he has requested a Celebration of Life, which will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Cahoot’s Bar in Verona, WI. Doug wished for his family and friends to celebrate together in his honor.
