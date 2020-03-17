Dorothy Parker

Dorothy S. Parker, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, at her apartment with the loving support of her family. Dorothy was born on Oct. 6, 1923, in Eagle River, the daughter of Paul and Lily Scharf, and sister of Joe. She grew up in the small community and formed lasting friendships which she would later resume when retiring back up in Eagle River.
Dorothy attended University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, graduating with a Home Economics teaching degree. She taught middle school and high school for over 20 years (the last 16 years in Freedom) with enthusiasm and compassion for her students.
Dorothy was married to her husband Mel Parker on Aug. 30, 1947, and shared over 51 years together. Sons Pete and Tim were close to their Mom and grateful for their warm and supportive upbringing.
Dorothy was adored by her daughters-in-law Bobbie and Debbie; her grandchildren Paul and partner Jessie, Jeff and wife Mary, Becky and husband Bob; Greg and wife Leeanne; her great grandson Lee and fiancé Heather; niece Carol and husband Alex, nephew Fritz and wife Marlys, nephew Don and wife Nila, niece Carol and husband John, niece Eileen (deceased) and husband Bernie, along with their children and grandchildren.
Dorothy’s passions included sewing, gardening, baking, crafting and caring for Baby Doll (deer) and her cats, playing games and cards; however, most of all, showering attention and love on her family and friends with her special sense of humor. Dorothy had a way of endearing herself to everyone she met including her many neighbors in her Verona apartment building.
There will be a small Celebration of Life for her family members on April 11, 2020. We wish to thank Agrace Hospice and Bright Star Home Care for their assistance and support. Donations in Dorothy’s honor may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, WI, or to the American Red Cross.