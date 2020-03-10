Donald R. Schraufnagel, age 94, passed on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1925 in Ashland. He was one of 17 children and grew up in Peeksville, south of Glidden.
Donald will be welcomed Home by many aunts and uncles; his parents Michael and Mary Schraufnagel; and all 16 of his brothers and sisters; as well as his high school sweetheart and wife of more than 70 years, Katherine E Schraufnagel (Hildebrandt); their infant daughter Lucy; grandson Justin; and son Mark.
He leaves behind eight of their 10 children and their families: Daughter Donna and her family: Jay (Melissa) and their children Kegan, Emerson. Daughter Arie (Mike) and their family: Sara and her son Brody; Sam (Sarah) and their children Charlotte, Elliott. Son Paul (Allie) and their family: Mason (Racheal) and their son Finnegan Lee; the late Justin; Meredith (Michael) and their children Peyton, Jack; Wayman (Kathryn) and their children Clare, Colleen. Daughter, the late Lucy. Son, the late Mark; his family: Katrina (Charlie) and their children Wyatt, Ava, Leo, IIsa; Luke (Sarah) and their children Audrianna and Elliot; Megan (Justin) and their children: Owen, Eden, Maya. Son Barry (Julie) and their family: Tylee (Patrick); Jesse. Son Guy (Susan) and their family: Dan (Joann) and their children Leslie, Claire; Cory; Jimmy (Amanda) and their children: Mason, Chloe, Archer, Brenna; Eric (Lindsey) Son Mike (Janice) and their family:Donnie (Miree) and their children Camila, Nola; Louie; Grace. Daughter Mary (Richard) and their son Joseph. Daughter Julie.
There was a visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4- 7:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Middleton.
On Saturday, March 7.2020, at St Maria Goretti Church, 5313 Flad Ave, there was a visitation from 9:30-10:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass was from 10 — 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by the burial service and Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St, Madison.
Back at St Maria Goretti Church there will be a luncheon that will run until 2 p.m..
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to SSM Health At Home Hospice, 2802 Walton Commons Ln, Madison, WI 53718, or Bob Davis Veterans Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas, go to bobdavisvets.com. Click on Go Fund Me logo at top left hand corner, then click on Donation. This is a project that Donald’s oldest son, Paul, has been volunteering a lot of time to and Donald was very impressed with this project. The building is nearing completion, but they need funds to furnish the place and to get programs up and running.
