Donald (Don) R. Woestman, age 71, of Verona, died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Don was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in La Crosse, WI, the first child of Ervin and Carmen Woestman. Don graduated from Healy Memorial High School in 1966 and was proud to serve his country in the US Army as an MP in Korea. After his honorable discharge and graduation from MATC in 1974, he worked for many years at Webcrafters in Madison as a graphic arts estimator and also as the president and treasurer of the employees’ credit union. More recently, he was employed by Miller & Sons, Verona, WI, a job he greatly enjoyed.
Don was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, an interest he shared with his brother Doug and Doug’s children, Brittany and Blake. Don loved hiking and usually walked 5 to 7 miles per day. Don will be remembered for his kindness and wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Kris; son, Brian; daughter, Brooke (Dustin); two grandchildren, Iris and Bryson; his mother, Carmen; two brothers, Mike and Doug; three sisters, Norma, Phyllis, and Janice; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. His father and sister, Lois, preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank UW Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Mark Beamsley, and special friends, Jerry, Nancy, Bill, Oscar, and Kraig. In honor of Don’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Specialty Purebred Cat Rescue at www.purebredcatrescue.org.