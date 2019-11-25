Charles “Charlie, Chuck” Putney, age 70 of Verona, died on Nov. 23, 2019, from congestive heart failure, myasthenia gravis, rheumatoid arthritis, extreme neuropathy, and etc. at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.
He was born on June 16, 1949, in DeSoto, Iowa, the sixth son and seventh child born to Ray Jackson and Vivian Lucille (Myers) Putney. By the age of 18, he had gone to five different schools and lived in three different states, on seven different farms and in a parsonage.
Some of Charlie’s formative years were spent on very large farms around Sioux Falls, Sout Dakota, where the many hired hands, some were parolees from the local prison, worked the 2,000 acres of crop land, milked the dairy herds, and raised beef and hogs. Charlie spent countless hours working in the fields and herding cattle on horseback as a cowboy.
He graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1967. He was united in marriage to Susan Meyer at the “Little Brown Church in the Vale” at Nashua, Iowa in 1968. Together, they raised their son and daughter Scott and Jane. Charlie was especially proud of his kids, and loved them very much. His greatest pleasure in life was giving to them and to his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his wit and sense of humor.
Charles was a member of Construction Laborers Local 464, and worked for many years for J. H. Findorff, doing much of the “High” work on UW-Hospital in the 1970s. He was proud of his work ethic and construction experience. In 1986, after three years of doing both jobs, he quit construction to become a full time dairy farmer. Charlie was fond and proud of his Registered Jersey Cattle.
After becoming diabetic in 1995, he and Susan sold the dairy herd in 1997. At the age of 48, he went back to school at Madison Area Technical College earned his associates degree, and became a state license building inspector for the City of Verona, Wisconsin.
Charles is survived by his wife, Susan, son Scott (Beth) Putney, daughter Jane Rolfsmeyer, three grandchildren Anna Putney and Marlee and Chandler Rolfsmeyer, and a brother Max (Karen) Putney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, Irvin, Jack, Rex, sister Janice Joanne Ryman, and brother-in-law Glen Ryman.
Per Charlie’s wishes he will be inurned alongside his brother Jack in the Graves Cemetery, rural Brooklyn, Wisconsin. No formal services will be held.
