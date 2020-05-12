Barbara Jean (Heinrich) Smith of Verona passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 surrounded by her children. She died of natural causes.
Barbara was born on Nov. 17, 1939 in Wausau to parents Edward Walter Hugo Heinrich and Roselind Pauline Viergutz Heinrich.
Barbara was a lifetime resident of Wisconsin and she had a great love of the north woods. She swam in lakes for hours at a time, knew where to find deep woods blueberry patches and loved watching birds and wildlife.
Barbara and Richard had four children, all of whom survive her: Rebecca Smith (Rob Peters) of Lakewood, CO; Catherine McMahon of Minneapolis, MN; Diane Smith (Kevin Lynch) of Verona, WI, and Marcia Peterson (Mike) of Plymouth, MN. She had 6 beloved grandchildren: Sydney Peters; Riley Peters; Peter McMahon; Michael McMahon; Samuel Lynch and Maxwell Lynch.
Barbara treasured her friendships at Noel Manor, especially her friend Teresa.
A virtual memorial service will be held by the family on Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to join us. Details can be found at the Compassion Cremation web site at compassioncremation.com of Madison, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Barbara’s favorite two charities Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Service (pbswisconsin.org) and the Northwoods Land Trust (northwoodslandtrust.org).