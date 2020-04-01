After four days of stellar performances at the Big Ten Championships, Beata Nelson turned her attention to the NCAA Division I National Championships.
After her final swims as a senior at the University of Wisconsin, she’d turn her focus to the 2020 Olympic Trials.
In a matter of 12 days, Nelson’s collegiate finale was canceled and her Olympic dreams put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was business as usual in the week leading up to the (national championships) meet,” Nelson said. “But when we saw the NBA suspended its season, we knew college sports were next.”
Soon after the NBA made its decision March 12, Wisconsin swimming coach Yuri Suguiyama sent a message to the group going to the national championships to meet at the UW Natatorium. He said in a text the team was going to have a meeting instead of practice.
Suguiyama explained to his team the Big Ten’s decision to cancel all of its events going forward, meaning Nelson and the Badgers would not compete at the national championships.
“We came to the pool and walked in together, and knew right away that it wasn’t a good update,” Nelson recalled. “It was still really shocking. As a senior, it was really devastating and a hard pill to swallow. But after the initial shock, we understood the gravity of the situation and knew this was way bigger than a swim meet or graduation.”
The NCAA also announced March 12 that all remaining winter and spring championships were canceled because of the evolving public health threat. The women’s swimming national championships were scheduled to begin March 18.
On Monday, March 30, the NCAA Division I Council voted to grant spring student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, but not those in winter sports. Nelson’s career at UW was officially over.
Leaving a legacy in Madison
Nelson emerged as one of the best collegiate swimmers in the country after a stellar junior season.
The 2016 Verona grad was named the 2019 NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year by SwimSwam.com after winning three individual national championships. She was the only collegiate swimmer to accomplish the feat in 2019.
Nelson won the 100-yard backstroke (49.18), 200 backstroke (1:47.24) and 200 individual medley (1:50.79). She broke the NCAA records in the backstrokes, becoming the only woman to break the 50-second mark in the 100-yard event six times in a career. She became the second woman in NCAA history to break the 1:51 mark in the 200 IM.
No other swimmer broke an NCAA record in more than one individual event in 2019.
Nelson won four titles and six total medals at her final Big Ten Championships, making her a nine-time Big Ten champion and first-team all-conference honoree.
She joined fellow senior Megan Doty and sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alana Palmer in the first-place 800-yard freestyle relay. The quartet’s NCAA qualifying time of 6:55.84 broke the previous school record of 6:57.54, set at last year’s Big Ten championships.
Nelson broke the Iowa pool record in the 200 individual medley by nearly three seconds in prelims, then won her second straight title in the event in the finals. Her NCAA qualifying time of 1:51.66 broke her own pool record and her Big Ten record.
Nelson finished the meet by winning the 100 and 200 backstroke titles for the third straight year.
Her NCAA qualifying time of 49.85 seconds in the 100 back was just shy of the Big Ten and pool records, which she broke a day earlier in the 400 medley relay. She won the 200 back with a pool-record time of 1:48.73.
Nelson, Hosack, Palmer and junior Kelsi Artim placed second in the 400 medley relay with an NCAA qualifying time of 3:29.08.
“I was excited about where the team was headed,” Nelson said. “We had a great come-together moment at the Big Ten Championships. We left a couple divers home, but everyone else got to travel.”
Nelson finished her career as a seven-time All-American and six-time honorable mention All-American. She was one of 33 national semifinalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, given annually to the nation’s best amateur athlete.
“I tried to enjoy every second because college went by so fast,” Nelson said. “I’m not going to remember my senior year for the virus and I hope this isn’t what our senior class remembers. We got in 90% of our season, but spring sports either just started or never began.”
Forward thinking
After the Big Ten Championships, Nelson started training at an Olympic pool in Milwaukee. Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order Monday, March 23, forced the former Wildcat to stop her daily trips.
The Olympic Swimming Trials were scheduled to take place in June, but on Tuesday, March 24, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games. The IOC rescheduled the 2020 Games to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.
“I’m doing what I can to be outside and remain active,” Nelson said. “With swimming, we need a facility to make it happen. Training on land just isn’t the same.”