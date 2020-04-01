Former Verona softball standout Savanna Rainey is taking her talents from Madison to the nation’s capital.
The 2018 VAHS graduate is transferring from the University of Wisconsin to Howard University in the fall.
Rainey, a catcher and third baseman, initially chose the Badgers over Bradley University and the University of Tennessee. She is hoping for four years of eligibility and a clean bill of health at Howard.
Rainey redshirted her freshman year at UW, but she was able to travel with the team and work with the pitchers as a bullpen catcher. She didn’t play her second season after recovering from shoulder and labrum surgery last September, a month before she entered the transfer portal.
Rainey played in one game for the Badgers, recording a run and an RBI as a pinch hitter against Omaha on Feb. 9, 2019.
Howard is a historic black college located in Washington D.C. The Bison compete in NCAA Division I’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Rainey chose Howard after visits to several other D-I schools during her time in the transfer portal.
Verona advanced to the 2016 Division 1 state tournament thanks in large part to Rainey’s contributions as a sophomore. She earned first-team all-state honors her junior season with a conference-high 43 RBIs, nine home runs and 10 doubles.
Rainey was named first-team all-Big Eight three times and an honorable mention honoree once. She was invited to play in the Under Armour Softball Factory All-American Game twice and participated in the Under Armour Softball Factory Christmas Camp and Tournament.