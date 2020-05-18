The public library is providing a variety of virtual events to keep the community entertained and occupied while practicing social distancing.
Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Live streamed story time
The library is hosting a live streamed story time via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21. Families may listen to books and sing songs from the comfort of home.
“Portal” Discord hang out
Kids ages 12-18 are invited to chat with librarians Dusty and Mary on the Discord app while they play the game “Portal.” Join at 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays May 21 and May 28.
Teen gaming
Teens ages 12-18 are invited to play games online with other teens via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays May 21 and May 28. Games will include “Drawful” and “Quiplash.”
Baby story time
The library is hosting a baby story time via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22. The story time will include developmentally-appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and fingerplays for infants and their caregivers.
Books 'N Booze Book Club
Choose any book you've been reading lately and join the book club via Zoom to chat with others. The virtual book club is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Distance learning English classes for adults
Participants will learn English communication skills. The classes will be held on Mondays at 6 p.m. beginning June 1. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail and text messages with YouTube videos, grammar videos, and listening practice. This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.