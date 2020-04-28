A waterproofing company is seeking to expand in the Venture Court industrial area in the southeastern part of the City of Verona.
Zander Solutions, Inc. which specializes in sealing basements against flooding, is proposing a new building on Venture Court.
The site plan and certified survey map are scheduled to be under discussion at the remote meeting of the Plan Commission on Monday, May 4. The commission will also review a site plan for a new building for KSW Construction just across County Hwy. M from its existing location.
The Zander Solutions building would be constructed on a new lot at South Nine Mound Road, where the company already has a building, near Badger GraniteWerks, Inc. and Engineering Industries, a plastic injection molding service. The park is a block away from the Verona Senior Center.
The commission approves site plans, but the Common Council would need to approve the map.
KSW Construction, which moved from Fitchburg to Liberty Business Park five years ago, has proposed an 8,995 square foot office and warehouse building inside the Verona Technology Park, just south of its current location.
The building would be at the corner of Thousand Oaks Trail and County Hwy M and include 30 parking places.
KSW Construction president Dean Slaby, a Verona resident, was working as a broker for Liberty Business Park owner David Reinke when he moved KSW to that location in 2015, but the two severed ties a couple of years later.