Stemming from fears of the coronavirus spreading, the annual Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo and Ensemble festival went to virtual performances this year.
The virtual performances might have changed the anxiety of singing a song or playing an instrument in front of an adjudicator, but Verona Area High School had several standouts. Verona sophomore Abby Elson scored a 5 out of 5 in the solo soprano Class A with her signing of “Sento nel Core”, an Italian song.
“A big part of solo and ensemble is the pressure of being in front of a judge,” Elson said. “Knowing that makes you feel anxious. Virtually, it takes that way. You know you can do more takes.”
It only took Elson one day to get her evaluation feedback, but she missed being in a room while performing in front of an adjudicator.
“It helps you grow and forces you to become better,” she said.
More than 5,000 students took part in the WSMA Virtual Solo Festival, which opened in March and concluded in May. The submissions included more than 2,000 vocal and 2,900 instrumental statewide and included 2,000 school districts.
Students recorded YouTube performances and uploaded their videos to receive evaluations through written comments. Students were provided a link to a website for written feedback.
Judges used a rubric to score the performance that includes tone, intonation, accuracy, technique, and expression. Each category includes descriptors of what a high-quality performance should demonstrate and performers are rated on a five-point scale in each category, with five being the highest score this year. The score is determined by averaging the points earned in each category.
Verona freshman Eva Perez sang two songs in the alto Class A. She sang “The Cherry Tree” by Armstrong and Gibbs, and “The Stepsisters Lament” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. She scored a 4.5 on her performance of “The Cherry Tree” and a 5 on the “Stepsisters Lament.”
“It was less nerve-wracking with just me in a room instead of having to stare down at a judge,” Perez said. “I really enjoyed the experience. I could do as many takes of the video as I wanted.”
Perez had been practicing her two performances since October and competed at the district festival in March.
Students had to earn a “starred first” rating in Class A (which consists of the most difficult music) at a WSMA District Music Festival to qualify for WSMA State Music Festivals. The participants, in grades 6-12, can choose from a variety of instrumental and vocal solo and ensemble categories for their performances in district festivals throughout the state.
Musicians who received “Honorable Performance” designations can be extended an invitation to perform in a recital at the Wisconsin Music Educators Association Teachers Convention in October at the Monona Terrace.