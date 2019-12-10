For the third time this year, Woods Road near the intersection of County Hwy. PD will be closed.
Starting Monday, Dec. 16, the road will shut down for two weeks for utility work related to the PD expansion. The median westbound of PD from Woods Road to just east of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church driveway will be closed starting Tuesday, Dec. 17, for three days during the project.
The project timeline is weather-dependent and is subject to change. Message boards will be out in the area to inform travelers of updates.
Woods Road near PD was closed twice this summer, once to reconstruct 850 feet of the road leading up to the intersection in June and another time in July to repair asphalt pavement that buckled.