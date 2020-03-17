The Dane County Department of Public Health is investigating an incident where an unleashed dog bit a woman.
The woman reported the incident, which happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, on the Badger Mill Creek bridge, to county health services, a news release stated. The woman told county health services the dog was off its leash, and accompanied by two other dogs and two people.
The dog that bit the woman is described as being between 50-70 pounds with black fur on the top and white fur on its underbelly, according to the news release.
Anyone with information relating to the incident should call the county Police and Fire Dispatcher at 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer. Should the owners of the dog not be located, the victim could be required to complete testing for rabies.