A northside subdivision two years in the making is now in what amounts to its seventh attempt to earn the City of Verona’s approval.
The future of the proposed Whispering Coves residential development from the Forward Development Group is the subject of a public hearing for its General Development Plan (GDP).
The plan by Forward shows the development would include up to 259 single-family and condominium-style units on 170 acres west of County Hwy. M and south of County Hwy. PD, and reserve land for a possible future school.
The plan addresses the annexation of additional acres for an entry to the site on land not owned or controlled by FDG, city community development specialist Katherine Holt told the Press in an email.
The development faced numerous challenges in obtaining approval at previous meetings. A version presented July 1 got a vote of no confidence from the commission, and commissioners said they were displeased updates they previously requested were not included in the sixth version of the plan.
Among the concerns were its stormwater plan, which was previously deemed deficient, as well as terraces that were too thin and a parks plan considered inadequate by the commission.
The final version of the plans for Whispering Cove is available on the city of Verona’s website.