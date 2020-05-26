Whether there will be classes at the Verona Area High School in the fall is yet to be seen, but road improvements around the campus are scheduled to finish mid-summer.
The asphalt repaving on West Verona Avenue near West End Circle has been completed, according to an engineer’s report from the city, with the outside lanes of the road closed to complete landscaping. Within the next month, crews are expected to close down the inside lanes to complete electrical and signal work, the report said.
The two new roads leading into campus, Wildcat Way and Stewart Woods Road have received base placement, according to the report, with crews planning on working on curb and gutter placement, final paving and creation of sidewalks during the summer months.
West End Circle is also receiving new asphalt, with the current traffic patterns expected to last for another month before crews work on replacing both layers of asphalt on the westbound lane of the road, the report states.
Crews are also working on the western portion of north and south Nine Mound Road, which traffic will switch onto once completed. Other roads, including Paoli, Wall, Legion streets and Westridge Parkway, will have either shoulder or asphalt work done on them.
Any work remaining on Military Ridge State Trail won’t affect people’s ability to use the trail, the report stated.