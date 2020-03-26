Virtual learning goes from planning to reality
As news of the global coronavirus outbreak made the threat more imminent this winter, Verona Area School District officials began considering the possibility of a temporary closure of schools or a high number of absences.
On March 6, assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos pulled together a team of district education coordinators and other staff to prepare for implications, she told the Press, including virtual learning. But at the time, the group didn’t know what it was planning for or how long it might last.
One week later, those plans went from being precautionary to reality, as Gov. Tony Evers put out a mandate March 13 that all schools close by the following Wednesday.
At that point, the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 19. By March 23, that number was past 400.
The district initially planned for school to be in session Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but on March 15, Dane County ordered all schools to close effective the next day.
Burgos said having such an abrupt ending was emotional for both staff and students.
“I felt very sad knowing our students and teachers wouldn’t get to say goodbye to each other,” she said. “They have such great relationships, and we all thought we had two more days.”
Burgos said district staff started to build virtual learning by starting with the state’s Department of Public Instruction website, as well as other districts that had done virtual learning days for students.
As they were doing the research, Burgos said the district’s team was looking at what might be needed if teachers had to provide virtual learning for a few days, but mindsets continued to shift as the possibility of longer and longer school shutdowns grew.
The team also had to consider communication with families and access to technology and the Internet.
“There was an immediate outreach campaign to get as many families connected as we possibly could,” she said.
Another consideration for the district’s most vulnerable families was breakfast and lunch – which are being provided on a grab-and-go basis even during the week of spring break – and even mental health support, which Burgos said will be looked into in the coming weeks.
“It wasn’t something we thought twice about,” she said. “We just knew that we were really committed to being able to provide as much support as we possibly could.”