Weeks after the Verona Fire Department said it had no plans to switch to a less toxic foam to put out fires, a new state law has ensured it will make the switch over the next year.
Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law Feb. 5, prohibiting the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in all but certain emergency circumstances.
PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that are also found in household items like food packaging and non-stick cookware, in addition to some types of firefighting foam.
These chemicals can cause a variety of health problems, including cancer and thyroid hormone disruption, according to the EPA’s website.
Interim fire chief Dan Machotka told the Press in an email the department had ordered and received the new foam to replace its old stock in January.
Machotka had told the Press on Dec. 27 the department had no plans to replace its foam, but that it was closely monitoring recommendations by the state PFAS Technical Advisory Group. Machotka wrote this month that the Verona Fire Department was awaiting further instruction from the state on how the old foam is to be disposed of.
He said the department had used the PFAS-containing foam “less than half a dozen times” over the last year.
In October, the state Department of Natural Resources found PFAS during testing of several bodies of water in the region. One major source is thought to have been training exercises at the Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field Air National Guard Base, where firefighting foam containing PFAS was used, according to the DNR report.
Test results by the DNR found PFAS in nearby Starkweather Creek, which drains into Lake Monona, at nearly 15 times the amount recommended for groundwater by state health officials.