The U.S. Army veteran who helped inspire Verona’s adoption of the slogan “Hometown USA” has died.
Donald R. Schmidt was 77 when he died Wednesday, March 4, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, according to his online obituary at Ryan Funeral Home. Services were held Saturday, March 7, in DeForest.
Schmidt was a member of the 101st Airborne in Vietnam in 1966 when the Verona Press printed a short letter he had written on June 20, thanking the Press for sending him a free newspaper.
“There are not too many things a person looks forward to when he is in the Boon Docks like we are,” he wrote.
The free newspaper was part of “Operation Hometown Paper,” a national project of the American Legion Auxiliary and contributed to by the local post.
Because of the free subscription, the printing of his letter, the newspaper’s “friendliness” and other nostalgic things his fellow servicemen noticed in Schmidt’s descriptions of Verona, the unit declared the village “the perfect example of Hometown U.S.A.”
They asked to adopt it as their honorary hometown, and Schmidt’s sergeant wrote a letter to the Press in July, saying, “We would be proud if you would allow us to take your town as our own.” Two months later, the detachment sent a flag and another letter from Schmidt.
The title was informal until the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce adopted it in 1985 and created a logo, with the outline of the lower 48 states and a star designating Verona. That year the city designated June 9 as Hometown U.S.A. Day and dedicated the city’s annual festival, Hometown Days, to the men of the 101st Airborne in the 3rd Detachment who gave Verona its nickname.
In March 1985, the chamber presented a Hometown USA shirt to Schmidt, and he later had one sent to the White House, which requested it after Verona Press publisher Henry Schroeder was unable to arrange a personal presentation to the president during a trip to Washington.
Schmidt attended Camp Badger Elementary School and graduated from Verona High School before attending Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam, according to his obituary. He served overseas in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967 and later became a member of the American Legion Post 385 in Verona, as well as Verona’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Noreen, and two children.