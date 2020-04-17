A little less than 60% of Veronans voted in the April 7 election – the overwhelming majority by absentee ballot.
In the City of Verona 4,370 voters – or 84.5% – opted to either mail in their ballots, place them in the dropbox outside Verona City Center or fill them out in person before the center was closed off to the public March 19.
In the Town of Verona, 632 voters either mailed in their ballots or completed in-person absentee at the Town Hall, totaling 76.2% of ballots cast. That’s nearly five times as many as the 140 absentee ballots that were processed for the April election in 2016.
Altogether, 5,002 Verona area voters voted absentee, leaving exactly 1,000 residents who chose to vote in person at the City Center or Town Hall. Those 6,002 votes represent 58.1% of the city and town’s combined 10,315 registered voters.
That is a drop in voter participation from April 2016, the last time a presidential primary was held. About 200 fewer people voted in the city and 174 fewer voted in the town from 2016, which had presidential primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties.
The only local contested race in Verona was for the Verona Area Board of Education, between incumbent Debbie Biddle and newcomer Bob Ross. Biddle won re-election by a 2-1 margin, with voters from the city, town and parts of the cities of Fitchburg and Madison.
Veronans overwhelmingly supported Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky for the 10-year state Supreme Court seat over incumbent Daniel Kelly, 4,478-1,334. They also supported former Vice President Joe Biden over opposing candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, by a margin of 2,970-1,600.