A Verona woman was arrested for what would be her fifth drunken-driving offense on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 19.
Just after 9 a.m., Verona police stopped a vehicle after its driver failed to stop at the Cross Country Road and Hemlock Drive intersection, a department news release stated. The driver, Monica A. Martell-Egan, underwent sobriety and breathalyzer tests, resulting in a .16 reading, twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Based on previous convictions, the release stated, she is restricted to having a blood alcohol concentration of less than 0.02 to drive.
She was taken to the Dane County Jail with a preliminary charge of operating while under the influence of intoxicants, the release stated.