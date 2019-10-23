Out of all of the ZIP codes in the state, Verona’s has the highest percentage of people with a high school diploma.
Verona’s 53593 ZIP code has a graduation rate of 98.5%, just slightly higher than its percentage last year of 98.3%, according to an American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The majority of the high school graduates who live in the 53593 ZIP code attended school in VASD, with the exception of the northern section, which covers the Town of Middleton and housed graduates from Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.
The study ranks ZIP codes based on the percentage of people ages 25 and older who have a high school education or equivalent. Three other Dane County ZIP codes are ranked in the top 10 in the state, including the Madison ZIP code of 53705 (its west side and Shorewood Hills) and those of Mount Horeb and Waunakee.
The graduation rate in the VASD, which includes other ZIP codes in Fitchburg and Madison, is only slightly lower than the area average, at 97%, Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen told the Press.
Hammen partly credits increased support through learning opportunities, supportive study halls and summer school classes for the increase in graduation rates, she wrote in an email.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to provide programming that takes into account the needs of every student,” she wrote.
Creating a diversified environment, with staff who are focused on creating “authentic relationships” has also contributed to the increase in graduation rates, Hammen added.
“We also make a strong effort to continue to create a positive school culture and climate that is rooted in equity and where ‘Every Student Must Be Successful,’” she wrote.
Six other Dane County ZIP codes are listed within the top 50, with multiple Madison codes qualifying, as well as Middleton, Belleville, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Mazomanie. All have graduation rates at or higher than 95%. On average, the statewide graduation average increased by 0.5% over the year prior to 92.4%.