Joshua M. Kregness, 33, of Verona, was killed in a three-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Commerce Drive in Madison.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary results of a forensic examination Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirm Kregness died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash, according to a county news release
Thursday, Sept. 19.
Additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, the release states.