50 years ago
• More than 100 citizens attended a hearing on the location of the upcoming U.S. Highway 18-151, with most of them objecting to the northern route favored by the state division of highways.
The town and the chamber of commerce also expressed objections, and while there was no testimony by a village representative, that board, too, had voted a resolution against the route, which was to be built in the 1980s.
It was originally planned to be built in 1975, then was delayed because of funding. The road was eventually built in 1995 to the south of Verona instead.
The preferred route was to be between County PD and Cross Country Road, with the alternate along Cross Country. The southern route was the state’s third option.
The village and town had met earlier in the month in front of 90 people, most of whom who expressed concerns on the grounds that the land to the south was better for industrial uses that would make sense near a highway and that the northern location would run close to the high school and into the area most likely to grow in the future.
• The Eagle’s Nest night club moved from South Main Street to West Verona Avenue, when the old building became unsuitable for the business.
The old building was torn down to make way for an expanded Mobil station.
• The Main Cafe closed after 71-year-old proprietor Walter Graham decided he couldn’t keep the long hours anymore. It had been in Verona for 17 years.
• The Town Board voted to abolish its caucus system and adopt a primary ballot.
• Ernest Tubb, a nationally known country-western singer and star of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., performed at the Town Pump.
40 years ago
• Bill Pechan defeated Joe Back and write-in candidate Richard Brown – the incumbent who had lost in the primary – in the mayoral election.
Brown garnered more votes as a write-in candidate, 253, than he had in the primary (168). But Pechan won easily, getting more votes than the other two combined, and his total of 642 almost doubled Back’s 335.
One of Pechan’s first acts was to add rules for Common Council meetings allowing for more public input.
In the presidential primaries, John Anderson of Illinois was the leading vote-getter among the city for the Republicans, defeating both Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush.
• A middle school guidance counselor claimed the school board discriminated against her in rejecting her application for assistant principal.
She said she was more qualified than the person who won the job, having assisted the principal and taken university courses in administration. The superintendent said he chose the other candidate not because of his gender but because he wanted someone with experience in both teaching and coaching, as the position involved being an athletic director.
• The community hosted a roast in honor of Keith Miller, a former village president and owner of Miller and Sons who had served on the fire department for 30 years. It was sponsored by the Verona Jaycettes.
• Verona High School installed a new $2,000 swimming pool scoreboard and held an open house for the new high school addition and the natatorium.
• The high school added Spanish to its curriculum for the first time, joining French and German in the foreign-language courses offered.
30 years ago
• Bob Kasieta won 60 percent of the vote in the race for mayor against Ald. Mike Wineke.
Kasieta, a Madison attorney, was new to local politics but had studied political science in college and had been involved in local efforts for national campaigns.
• With a new middle school on the way, the city debated the possibility of extending Basswood Avenue all the way through to County Hwy. M to help with traffic.
Many residents complained, however, particularly after it had come up during a mayoral debate, and the issue was eventually dropped after the school board went on record against it.
• Two Verona Area High School students appeared in an MTV-produced “Don’t Drink and Drive” television ad.
Bryan Thompson and Chris Johnson participated in the 30-second spots in the Madison and Milwaukee area, which were sponsored by Chappel Formal Wear. For their appearances (along with many other area teens), they were allowed free use of Chappel attire at their proms.
• Archaeologists surveying the proposed U.S. 18-151 bypass area found ancient artifacts near the Verona Airpark on the town’s east side.
The findings included fairly recent (1800s) findings of mortar, crockery, stoneware, bowls and pipes, along with flakes and spearheads thought to be as much as 1,000 years old. It was thought to be a camping area.
• The Common Council voted to phase out its first tax-increment financing district, expecting to pay off its debt and close it within three years.
The district had been created 10 years earlier to enable the construction of the Cross Country Heights subdivision, with a $2 million investment related to pumping water up a large hill.
• A lieutenant was added to the police force, increasing the size of the squad to nine. Much of the funding came from the part-time budget.
• The Bank of Verona completed an extensive remodeling and expansion project.
20 years ago
• Voters narrowly approved a referendum allowing the school district to exceed its state-mandated revenue caps and increase its budget.
Almost a year earlier, voters had approved capital spending of almost $14 million to build and renovate schools to increase capacity, but the companion referendum to increase operating expenses – including utilities and maintenance – was defeated.
The winning operating referendum, adding $890,000 to the budget, also included new staff and prevented the district from having to make cuts such as eliminating extracurricular activities.
• John Volker got his old job back as mayor, defeating incumbent Tom Ferch for the second time in three mayoral elections.
The first two battles were much closer, with Volker winning 718-683 in 1996 and Ferch winning 656-616 in 1998. In this election, blessed with much higher turnout, Volker won 1,103-871.
• Schools superintendent Bob Gilpatrick announced he would retire at the end of the school year, though he actually stayed until August. Gilpatrick had become superintendent in 1992 and presided over four successful and five unsuccessful referenda, plus a boundary agreement with the Madison Metropolitan School District that swapped most of the Maple Grove area for the area around Home Depot.
• Verona Area Middle School’s name was officially changed to Badger Ridge Middle School.
A committee of staff and students narrowed the final list of names to five: Hickory Grove (or Trail), Granite Ridge, Hawk Ridge and Forest Trail, and students voted on that list, with more than half choosing Badger Ridge.
The name change was necessary because Savanna Oaks Elementary School was becoming the district’s second middle school.
• The city decided to spend $300,000 for 12 acres of land where it planned to build its Public Works facility. Half was used for the facility and most the rest was sold.
• The city put up $6,000 to install wrought-iron fencing around the Frog Bog on Lincoln Street as the “doorstep” to the downtown.
• Town voters approved a referendum to eliminate the elected clerk/treasurer position, held by Rose Johnson, and make it appointed. Johnson served for another decade as the town’s administrator, clerk and treasurer.
• Electors at the town’s annual meeting voted to raise the town chair’s salary from $3,400 to $5,000.
10 years ago
• The city and town separated their senior services arrangement nearly two years after it was first discussed.
The arrangement forced the town to contract with the Village of Belleville for case management services and handle some of its own services, such as Meals on Wheels, though it did not affect whether seniors from the town could participate in activities at the Verona Senior Center.
• The Verona Area School District finalized a $1.1 million budget cut, its fourth year in a row of squeezing around $1 million from its existing programs and services despite expanding enrollment.
• The city hired Bill Burns to fill its open administrator position.
Burns, the youngest of five finalists for the job, at age 34, had been the assistant administrator in Sun Prairie. He was also one of two Verona residents, along with Laura Engan, and still lives in the same Oliver Court cul-de-sac Engan did then.
• VASD superintendent Dean Gorrell took a trip to China to tour schools and learn about Eastern teaching methods.
• Walgreens sued the city for over the assessed value of its store, four months after winning a judgment in Dane County Circuit Court over the assessed value from previous years.
• After the federal government shut down Amcore bank, BMO Harris Bank took its spot on West Verona Avenue.
• Senior Derek Toomey signed a letter of intent to swim for the University of Minnesota, where he hoped to break some of former Wildcat Neil Osten’s records.
He now holds school records in the 100 free (42.60) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:16.78) and is tied for the record in the 50 free (19.05).