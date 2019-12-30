Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.