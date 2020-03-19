Verona City Center is now closed to walk-in traffic except for those wishing to cast an early vote.
Effective Thursday, March 19, city offices were closed to members of the public for purposes other than voting, city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press in an email.
That includes functions such as pet licenses and utility billing.
Sayre said the police department would remain open and in-person absentee voting for the April 7 local and presidential choice election would continue to take place normally. However, city clerk Ellen Clark told the Press voters should request and turn in their absentee ballots by mail if possible.
In-person absentee voting hours are:
Monday-Friday, March 17 - March 27: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday - Friday, March 30 - April 3: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Requests for absentee ballots by mail can be made at myvote.wi.gov. Applications must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day – April 2 this year – according to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website.
Sayre said city staff will still be working – some in the office and some remotely, and will be available to answer inquiries.
Bills and other items for drop-off can be left in the city center drop box between the flag poles. For functions such as dropping off building plans, Sayre said residents should call or email the relevant staff member and make arrangements with them.