Churches around Verona continue offering services via live streams or pre-recorded videos online.

Memorial Baptist Church

Watch services at: mbcverona.org/livestream

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Watch services at: gslcwi.com/live

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church

Services will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. Follow the links from the church’s website: stjamesverona.org

Redeemer Bible Fellowship

Services will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. The link to the channel can be found at: redeemerbiblefellowship.org

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church

Services can be found at rlcverona.org by clicking the ‘Worship Services’ tab.

Salem United Church of Christ

Watch services at: salemchurchverona.org/worship-online

West Madison Bible Church

Watch services at: westmadisonbiblechurch.org/sermon-videos

St. Andrew Catholic Church

Watch services at: saintchristopherparish.com/mass-live-streaming

Sugar River United Methodist Church

Services will be posted to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page can be found at: sugarriverumc.org

