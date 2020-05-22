Churches around Verona continue offering services via live streams or pre-recorded videos online.
Memorial Baptist Church
Watch services at: mbcverona.org/livestream
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Watch services at: gslcwi.com/live
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
Services will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. Follow the links from the church’s website: stjamesverona.org
Redeemer Bible Fellowship
Services will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. The link to the channel can be found at: redeemerbiblefellowship.org
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church
Services can be found at rlcverona.org by clicking the ‘Worship Services’ tab.
Salem United Church of Christ
Watch services at: salemchurchverona.org/worship-online
West Madison Bible Church
Watch services at: westmadisonbiblechurch.org/sermon-videos
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Watch services at: saintchristopherparish.com/mass-live-streaming
Sugar River United Methodist Church
Services will be posted to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page can be found at: sugarriverumc.org