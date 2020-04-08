Governor Tony Evers’ safe-at-home order for Wisconsin has forced many businesses and organizations to close for the foreseeable future. Churches are also closed as a part of the order, but many will be offering Easter services via live streams or pre-recorded videos online.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Watch the services live at: saintchristopherparish.com/mass-live-streaming.
7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9
12:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 10
10 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 11
10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Watch the services live at: gslcwi.com/live.
7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9
7 p.m. Good Friday, April 10
10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
Pre-recorded videos of services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be posted by 6 a.m. the day of each service. The videos will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. Follow the links from the church’s website: stjamesverona.org.
Redeemer Bible Fellowship
A pre-recorded Easter Sunday service will be added to the church’s YouTube channel. The link to the video can be found at: redeemerbiblefellowship.org.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church
There will be two live streamed services and two pre-recorded services. Watch the services at: facebook.com/www.rlcverona.org.
6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9 (live)
Good Friday, April 10 (pre-recorded)
7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12 “sunrise service” (live)
Easter Sunday “festival service” (pre-recorded)
Salem United Church of Christ
Pre-recorded services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be uploaded to the church’s YouTube channel. Watch the services at: salemchurchverona.org/worship-online.
Memorial Baptist Church
Easter service will be live streamed at: mbcverona.org/livestream.
West Madison Bible Church
Watch the pre-recorded services at: westmadisonbiblechurch.org/sermon-videos.
6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 10
9:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12
Sugar River United Methodist Church
A live service will be held 6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday via the church’s Facebook page. Pre-recorded services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be posted to Facebook. Watch the services at: facebook.com/Sugar-River -UMC-332334954706.