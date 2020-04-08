Governor Tony Evers’ safe-at-home order for Wisconsin has forced many businesses and organizations to close for the foreseeable future. Churches are also closed as a part of the order, but many will be offering Easter services via live streams or pre-recorded videos online.

St. Andrew Catholic Church

Watch the services live at: saintchristopherparish.com/mass-live-streaming.

7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9

12:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 10

10 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 11

10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Watch the services live at: gslcwi.com/live.

7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9

7 p.m. Good Friday, April 10

10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church

Pre-recorded videos of services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be posted by 6 a.m. the day of each service. The videos will be posted to the church’s YouTube channel. Follow the links from the church’s website: stjamesverona.org.

Redeemer Bible Fellowship

A pre-recorded Easter Sunday service will be added to the church’s YouTube channel. The link to the video can be found at: redeemerbiblefellowship.org.

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church

There will be two live streamed services and two pre-recorded services. Watch the services at: facebook.com/www.rlcverona.org.

6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9 (live)

Good Friday, April 10 (pre-recorded)

7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12 “sunrise service” (live)

Easter Sunday “festival service” (pre-recorded)

Salem United Church of Christ

Pre-recorded services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be uploaded to the church’s YouTube channel. Watch the services at: salemchurchverona.org/worship-online.

Memorial Baptist Church

Easter service will be live streamed at: mbcverona.org/livestream.

West Madison Bible Church

Watch the pre-recorded services at: westmadisonbiblechurch.org/sermon-videos.

6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 10

9:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12

Sugar River United Methodist Church

A live service will be held 6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday via the church’s Facebook page. Pre-recorded services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be posted to Facebook. Watch the services at: facebook.com/Sugar-River -UMC-332334954706.

Neal Patten, community reporter

