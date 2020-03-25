As the coronavirus threat spreads throughout the country, city officials are struggling to keep government meetings on schedule and open to the public.
Last week, city government meetings were canceled for safety reasons.
City administrator Adam Sayre told the Press in an email that the next meeting of the CIty Council, which had been rescheduled for March 30 due to spring break, is still up in the air.
He said city staff and Mayor Luke Diaz are trying to decide which teleconference technology will work for them.
A previously scheduled digital town hall that was set to take place last week was canceled after city staff were unable to find a technology they felt suitable for the task.
Town of Verona administrator Sarah Gaskell said some of the town’s upcoming meetings have been postponed, including the April annual meeting, as staff decide the best way to safely hold them.
The school board’s next meeting will be Monday, April 6, but the question of open meetings is more a legal question rather than a technical one, superintendent Dean Gorrell wrote in an email to the Press on Tuesday morning.
District board meetings are already live-streamed and board members plan to meet virtually or through a phone conference, but the question that remains is how Gov. Tony Evers’s Safer at Home order will impact the ability to hold an open meeting, Gorrell said.
“Since the provisions of that declaration have not yet been made public, we don’t know what provisions there may be for governmental meetings,” he wrote.