As the Verona Area School District started the week of March 9, it had no plans to cancel events or limit field trips.
It was merely working on a virtual learning plan, should it be needed for the future.
In the days that followed, event limitations were set, travel plans curbed and the virtual learning plan was now a reality.
By Sunday, March 15, its schools were closed until at least April.
After a Friday, March 13, press conference in which Evers ordered all public and private schools in the state to close by March 18, the district was forced to put its virtual learning plans into action.
District officials announced the closure’s details to families the following day, in a letter stating it was “unfamiliar territory” for everyone.
“We want to thank you for your patience and support through these historic times,” a March 14 letter from superintendent Dean Gorrell and assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi read. “We won’t know all the answers and our systems will likely be clunky at first. We have always been, and remain committed to, providing for the learning, social emotional and physical needs of all of our students.”
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were seen in China in late 2019, the disease has spread to affect 182,000 people and kill 7,400. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed 4,300 Monday, with at least 86 patients with the virus having died.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, the first since the H1N1 influenza in 2009.
On Sunday, March 15, County Executive Joe Parisi announced all Dane County schools would close immediately, without the two-day break-in period the state had allowed.
Evers announced Tuesday that schools are to be closed until further notice. Previously, he had mandated that schools were to be closed until at least Monday, April 6.
Students had been scheduled to start virtual learning Thursday, March 19, and resume March 30, but district plans were changing rapidly over the weekend and early in the week, announced in emails to parents.
Families were allowed back in school buildings earlier this week to retrieve personal items, instruments and medications, and students were able to receive meals at three sites around the district starting Tuesday, March 17, throughout the duration of Spring Break, March 23-27. Those meal pick-up locations include Harriet Park in Verona and the Stone Crest and Nakoma Heights apartments in Fitchburg.
In a Monday, March 16, letter to families, Gorrell thanked families for their patience as the district navigates the process of transitioning to virtual learning.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this before – none of us ... thank you for understanding there are going to be glitches along the way,” he wrote.