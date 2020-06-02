The remainder of the Verona Area Performing Arts series has been canceled for 2020, due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a news release from Tuesday, May 26, the organization announced its next scheduled show would be the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra concert in November 2021. That show will be the first VAPAS show held in the new Verona Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
“Our main consideration in making this decision is that of the health of our patrons,” the release stated. “Given social distancing requirements and also a concern that audience members may be reluctant to attend until there is a vaccine, it is prudent to skip one year. The Wisconsin Arts Board has advised us that the last two venues to open will be the sports arenas and the theaters.”
The first VAPAS concert was held in July 1998. Its last show, The Brothers Four, was held in February.
According to its website, its mission is to “provide high quality live entertainment for a wide spectrum of ages.”
The organization had planned to host the vocal ensemble Six Appeal on April 25. That concert was canceled due to the pandemic.
VAPAS is currently offering refunds for that show, or patrons may choose to donate their ticket payment back to the organization.
For information, visit vapas.org.