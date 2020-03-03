A Verona Area High School senior has gotten a head start on her dream career and gained hands-on experience for college from a biomedical innovations class.
This year was Maddy Barger’s capstone class, she said. The class curriculum is provided through Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit organization which offers educators nationwide with STEM lesson plans.
Barger placed third in a regional competition for high school student STEM research projects. Her research dealt with curing ovarian cancer and she was the only VAHS student out of nine students who attended from the school to place at the competition. Barger completed her research in a lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Barger’s teacher, Hope Mikkelson, required all nine students enrolled in this year’s capstone course to complete an independent research project. All nine students in the class are interested in pursuing a biomedical career after high school.
The projects were prepared for presentation at the Wisconsin Western/Upper Peninsula Michigan Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held Jan. 25-26 in Tomahawk. The symposium was open to students in grades 9-12 to present original research projects.
Not all of the research was related to biomedical fields. Some projects dealt with plant biology, one focused on how to best allocate funds for solving homelessness. Some students at the symposium worked entirely independently on their projects, others worked with universities including Harvard.
While the research projects were a required part of the biomedical innovations class, students had to complete their research on their own time, outside of school hours.
Barger told the Press she wants to be a doctor someday, ideally combining healthcare treatments and research. She has taken the biomedical course all four years of high school.
“Biomedicine is a perfect career for me. I love combining intellectual stimulation and solving the puzzle of a patient’s case with being able to help people and see the results of your work,” Barger said.
Barger worked with Manish Patankar, who is a professor in the Endocrinology and Reproductive Physiology program and Obstetrics and Gynecology program at UW-Madison.
Patankar’s primary research focuses on improving and innovating methods to detect epithelial ovarian cancer early. He has been doing this research for years with the goal of creating a drug to starve ovarian cancer cells.
Barger joined him in the lab once a week from early October through mid-January, helping narrow down what molecules would stop the oxidative phosphorylation process, which provides ovarian cancer cells the energy they use to grow tumors.
Barger said the research was interdisciplinary. She found herself using not only knowledge gained from the biomedical innovations class, but also skills she learned in her statistics classes at VAHS. Her prior biology and biochemistry classes helped her understand how to look at molecular structures and predict how they would form.
She used bioinformatics, or the combination of software and biological data, to help Patankar narrow down from the 700 molecules they studied.
She used an algorithm to predict cell actions, which is where her high school stats classes came in handy.
“It was really cool to work with him and it was really interesting to see everything I have learned in classes in a real-life application,” Barger said. “Mrs. Mikkelson encouraged us to make connections and get practice. She wanted us to gain independent experience out in the real world, outside of class.”