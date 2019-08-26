A Verona Area High School student died in what is being investigated as a homicide over the weekend.
Shay Watson, 17, was identified as the victim by the Dane County Medical Examiner Monday night. According to the medical examiner’s news release, Watson died “from homicidal firearm related trauma.”
Watson, a senior, was a VAHS football player and track athlete last year. He was found dead at his home on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Fitchburg police chief Chad Brecklin said at a Monday afternoon news conference there would be extra patrols in the Tower Hill neighborhood for the next few days, though he added there did not appear to be any specific danger to the community.
“It does not appear as if this was a random act,” Brecklin said.
Police are asking anyone with information, including home surveillance video from Sunday evening, to call 270-4300. Brecklin said the department, which is working with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Verona and Middleton police departments in its investigation, believes “a number of individuals” may have information on the incident and is seeking to talk with all of them.
Principal Pam Hammen announced “the unfortunate news of the death of one of our Verona Area High School students which occurred over this past weekend” in an email to parents Monday at 11:52 a.m.
“First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go to the family of this student,” Hammen wrote. “At this time, we are not able to release the name of the student as the investigation continues, nor do we know any further details about the incident at this time.”
At the time, Watson already had been mentioned in various social media posts, including from someone posting as his brother. His step-grandfather confirmed his identity the Wisconsin State Journal later on Monday.
The Fitchburg police investigation began Sunday night just after 9 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a dead body, according to a news release from the department.
Hammen’s letter states the district sent the letter to allow families to monitor students’ well being in case they knew the student. The student services team, including counselors, will be available to provide support, according to the letter.
The school year began Friday in the Verona Area School District, and Monday was the first day for all high school students to attend.
According to his Facebook profile, Watson attended school in the Madison Metropolitan School District into high school before moving to VASD.