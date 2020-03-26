UW Health consolidates clinics
UW Health is consolidating its primary care clinics to keep staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.
This means the Verona clinic at 101 N. Nine Mound Road will serve customers who would normally visit the UW Health clinics in Belleville, Mount Horeb and Cross Plains. Those three clinics are temporarily closing Thursday, March 26.
The move is intended to accommodate patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care, while at the same time supporting social distancing goals, the release states.
The following primary care locations will remain open for in-person and essential visits:
- 20 S. Park
- Beaver Dam
- DeForest Clinic
- East Clinic
- Odana Clinic
- Portage Clinic
- Verona Clinic
- West Clinic
- Wingra Clinic
- Yahara Clinic