The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association has received a grant from the 2019 CD Besadny Conservation Fund to support conservation and environmental education.
The $1,000 grant will mainly cover tools and equipment for USRWA volunteers, executive director Wade Moder told the Press on Friday, Dec. 6.
The USRWA is a 20 year old Mount Horeb-based nonprofit organization that is committed to monitor and improve the water quality of the Sugar River and its tributaries and help restore the land around it.
While he said he’s not sure how exactly USRWA will spend the grant money, Moder said it will likely go toward handheld and brush clearing tools for the volunteers.
“Brush clearing is a very necessary thing to do,” he said. “The winter months are good for that. We have a lot of invasive populations around that benefit from being cut down, which prevents spreading of seeds.”