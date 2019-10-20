The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association (USRWA) joins Prairie Moraine Friends and nine other Dane County conservation organizations that are getting a boost for their proposed environmental education efforts.
USRWA received a $2,000 Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment grant through the Foundation for Dane County Parks. The nonprofit plans to create an Outdoor Learning Series throughout southwest Dane County, potentially launching a couple of its 12 educational events this winter.
“Our goal is to get more people active in the watershed going to parks or natural areas or places they may not have known about,” USRWA executive director Wade Moder told the Press.
By engaging the community through interpretive events and materials, members of these conservation organizations hope to inspire more people to show their appreciation for these natural spaces through volunteerism.
“We are ecstatic to be able to use the endowment built by our generous donors to provide grants to improve the parks and help build the (Dane) County Parks over 3,000-person volunteer base,” Bill Lunney, Foundation for Dane County Parks chair, wrote in a county news release. “Our foundation’s commitment to volunteerism, education and interpretation in the parks helps create a backbone of continuing support for our extraordinary park system.”