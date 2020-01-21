Two development projects will go to the Town Board at its Feb. 4, meeting.
The board is set to vote on a rezone request for a self-storage facility on Maple Grove Road on the town’s northeast side and decide whether to approve a subdivision on the town’s western edge.
Cameron and Jamie Lindau of Swan You See, LLC, is looking to rezone their 12.6-acre lot from rural residential to heavy commercial for a multi-building self-storage facility just south of the Maple Grove and Nesbitt roads intersection. Three of the nine self-storage buildings will be climate-controlled, and the proposed office building is modeled to look like a barn.
The board could also vote to approve the final plat of the 74-acre Twin Rock subdivision near the intersection of Springrose Road and County Hwy. G. The project features 27 single-family lots and a native prairie between the homes and County Hwy. G to the south. The prairie, in addition to three planned retention ponds, will assist with stormwater management, Plan Commission chair Doug Maxwell told the Press.
The Twin Rock development, named for the dairy that used to sit on the land, would still need permitting from the state Department of Natural Resources. The developer plans to begin building the roads in late summer, with homes being constructed in 2021.