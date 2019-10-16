A woman who died from injuries in a Town of Verona car crash has been identified.
Mary C. Benoy, 79, of Middleton, died as a result of her injuries on Monday, Oct. 7, seven days after being involved in the crash on the 1000 block of East Verona Avenue, just east of the city limits.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Benoy was driving a car that collided with a pickup truck around 3:11 p.m.
This crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.